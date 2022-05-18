Advertisement

WGEM News honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner.
2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM News was honored Wednesday with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, one of the most prestigious awards in broadcast journalism.

The award, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, honors outstanding achievements in electronic journalism. WGEM News was chosen for the award over numerous stations in multiple states and now advances to national judging, which also includes national network entries.

WGEM News received the Breaking News award, which specifically honors the news team’s coverage of the City of Quincy’s closure of the Welcome Inn. Hundreds of residents were suddenly displaced after the city decided the structure was no longer safe.

“We felt we had a responsibility to not only report on the breaking story, but to also offer solutions to those in need of shelter and food,” said Chad Mahoney, WGEM News Director.

WGEM News field anchored its newscasts live from the Welcome Inn property and had multiple reporters live across the city where social service agencies were scrambling to help those in need.

“Then, we dug deeper into the history of the Welcome Inn and examined the issue of deteriorating properties across the city and how the issue was being addressed,” Mahoney explained.

Since 2014, WGEM News has been presented six Murrow Awards, including a national award for Breaking News.

The Radio Television Digital News Association stated Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the electronic news profession.

