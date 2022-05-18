Advertisement

Work being done in South Park to prep for Quincy Grand Prix

Work being done in Quincy's South Park.
Work being done in Quincy's South Park.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new curb is being installed at South Park to keep you and karting drivers safer at next month’s event.

The Quincy Park District and Quincy Grand Prix collaborated to install a new curb near the start-finish line of the racecourse.

Grand Prix Safety Coordinator Jeff Miles and the racing family are putting the curb in with no cost to the Park District.

Safety is key when transforming the park each year.

“Anytime you go from converting a pedestrian automobile park into a race track we’re going to have to make some minor tweaks to safety over the years,” said Traeder’s TNT General Manager Jason Traeder. “So the curb going into the start-finish line is just this year’s project and going to make it safer for the drivers which is ultimately our main concern every year.”

Officials said future projects include moving a culvert near turn one where racers can become airborne.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday sign.
Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location
Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old...
Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening/tonight.
Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight

Latest News

Quincy crews trim trees.
Quincy crews trim trees
Gavel and Jail
Quincy man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth
Macomb TIF district.
Macomb to get public input on potential TIF district renewal
Bus route
MCPT looks to get smaller buses, combat driver shortage