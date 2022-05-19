Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday sign.
Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location
Firefighters battle blaze at Seventh and State
Firefighters will be at vacant building in Quincy fire overnight
Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old...
Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue

Latest News

The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams...
US Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement
Liberty Lady Eagles Softball Team Set To Face Unity For Regional Title On Saturday
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 18)
Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University...
1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation
Bethel Church Demolition
Part of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy to be demolished