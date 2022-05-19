Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 19th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Phil Tracy

Jeremy Peters

Rebecca Jones

Wesley Elledge

Ben Eling

Leanne James

Athena Fox

Paul Tague

Carol Bowen

Jacob Mitchell

Jeremy Bowen

Charlene Grawe

Cass Tasco

Wendy Chesney

Judy Carle

Molly Ridder

Zoey Kasparie

Lew’Ziyah Bias

Mike Arnold

Jeff Hall

ANNIVERSARIES

Kyle & Carley Promisson

Kirk & Liz McReynolds

Rich & Ann Lentz

Harlan & Sylvia Passley

Jake & Josie Thomas

Jordan & Chase Shade

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 18, 2022

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 17th, 2022

Updated: May. 17, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 17, 2022

Updated: May. 17, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 17, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries; May 16th, 2022

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 15th, 2022

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 16, 2022

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 16, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries, May 14th 2022

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries - May 13th, 2022

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 13, 2022

Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 13, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries; May 12, 2022

Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names to birthdays@wgem.com.