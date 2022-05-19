Great River Honor Flight leaves for 58th mission, first since 2019

QUINCY (WGEM) - Veterans and their guardians left at midnight Thursday from John Wood Community College for the 58th Great River Honor Flight mission. This is the first mission since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission includes 31 veterans from Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.

“We are extremely excited to be able to offer this special experience once again to those local veterans who have served our country,” said Carlos Fernandez, chairman of the Great River Honor Flight board. “Our board felt that the mandates and restrictions in place the past 24 months did not allow our veterans to be able to fully experience the thanks and gratitude our nation wants to express so we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to hold off the flights until things improved.”

From JWCC they headed, by bus, to the St. Louis Lambert International Airport where they will depart at 4 a.m. for the one-day mission to Washington, D.C.

The first stop in D.C. will be the Vietnam Wall Memorial and will include visits to the Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Veterans and guardians will then stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument where a group picture will be taken.

They will then tour the capitol, stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial, and visit the Arlington National Cemetery to see the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknowns. The trip will conclude with dinner at the Air Force Memorial overlooking the Pentagon.

Veterans and guardians then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis. A charter bus will bring them back to the JWCC campus for a rousing homecoming. The expected arrival time in Quincy will be about 10:30 p.m.

Their progress can be tracked on the Great River Honor Flight Twitter page.

Additional flights are planned for June 16, Aug. 18, Sept. 15 and Oct. 13.

The complete Itinerary for mission 58 is below.

FOLLOWING TIMES ARE CENTRAL

12:45 am - Check-in for participants of Honor Flight – John Wood Community College Cafeteria

01:15 am - Guardian Briefing at JWCC

01:45 am - Bus Loading

02:00 am - Depart Quincy (buses will leave on time - no exceptions) –

04:00 am - Arrive St. Louis Airport (Southwest Terminal)

05:50 am - Southwest Airlines Flight 2428 departs STL

FOLLOWING TIMES ARE EASTERN

08:45 am - Flight arrives at BWI (Baltimore)

09:15 am - Board Bus for trip to Washington

Lunch and Video of Korea Memorial to be played during trip

10:15 am - Arrive at Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Note: Longest stop of day. Due to proximity, this stop will also allow for visits to Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Bus will unload close to Vietnam Memorial. Bus will load close to Korea Memorial.

11:45 am - Depart Korean/Vietnam Memorial for WWII Memorial.

12:00 am - Arrive at World War II Memorial (South Entrance)

Group picture to be taken.

12:45 pm - Depart WWII Memorial – Stop by Navy Memorial – Drive by US Capitol – Head for Iwo Jima Memorial

01:45 pm - Iwo Jima

02:15 pm - Depart Iwo Jima for Arlington Cemetery

02:30 pm - Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery – Plan is to take our tour bus directly to the Amphitheatre inside Arlington. We will plan to see the Changing of the Guard at 3:00.

03:45 pm - Depart Arlington for Air Force Memorial

04:00 pm - Dinner at Air Force Memorial

05:00 pm - Depart for Reagan National Airport.

05:20 pm - Arrive at Reagan National Airport.

06:55 pm - Southwest Airlines Flight 212 departs Reagan National (DC)

FOLLOWING TIMES ARE CENTRAL

08:10 pm - Flight arrives at STL airport/ Board Bus for Quincy.

10:30 pm - Approximate time of arrival at John Wood - Upon our departure from St. Louis, we will have a better feel for what time we will be arriving in Quincy for those picking vets and guardians up.

