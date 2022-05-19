Group provides baby formula to babies in need

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy non-profit group is helping provide baby formula to families in need.

Connect Child and Family Solutions says they have a supply of formula at their office.

The organization mostly serves foster families.

But Director Adam Adrian says their foster families are taken care of and they want to give the community what they can.

“We want to be involved with the community,” Adrian said. “We want to identify needs within our community and we want to meet those needs. In whatever level, in whatever capacity, that what were about here at connect.”

If you are in need of formula or would like to donate formula you can stop in office, which is at 436 S. Sixth St. in Quincy.

