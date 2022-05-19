Advertisement

Hannibal Jaycees to host events on Saturday

The events will be held at Tanyard Gardens in Hannibal.
The events will be held at Tanyard Gardens in Hannibal.
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal is set to be hopping with activity on Saturday as the Jaycees host several events.

One of the largest events is the 18th annual Wing Ding, with this year’s theme being Wings in Low Places.

2022 Wing Ding Co-chairman Bobi Stevens said she is looking forward to the event, as everyone usually has fun.

“It will be a 21 and older event. It’s just a fun wing competition. Come down, have a couple drinks, $10 gets you in and you can get all the wings that you want,” said Stevens.

Stevens said this year, there will be a few changes to the event including public judging and giving everyone more say on who takes home the prize.

“We are bringing back people’s choice this year. Everybody when they come in will get a ticket that they can vote on their favorite booth, and there will also be a winner for best decorated booth which is a $250 prize as well,” said Stevens.

Gates open for the Wing Ding at 11 a.m., with wings being served around 1 p.m.

Preceding the Wing Ding there will also be some early morning fun, with the Rooster Run 5K set to kick off at 9 a.m.

Registration for the run begins at 8 a.m. It will start at Tanyard Gardens, loop around the Sodalis Nature Preserve, and end back at Tanyard Gardens.

The 5K costs $25 per person, with all proceeds from the run benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Stevens said this event is extra special since the proceeds go to a good cause.

“One of our members has a child that has Cystic Fibrosis, and she brought up the foundation to us and every year we change up who we donate our funds to so we can kind of share the love and give back to our community,” said Stevens.

She said the event is planned to go on rain or shine, but will be altered if thunderstorms persist in the area.

For more information on the 5K, click here.

For more information on the Wing Ding, click here.

The 5K begins at the Tanyard Gardens and then loops through the Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The 5K begins at the Tanyard Gardens and then loops through the Sodalis Nature Preserve.

