Hannibal students volunteer to help around city

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Dozens of Hannibal High School seniors spent part of their last full day of school outdoors on Thursday, helping improve the city.

According to Hannibal High School Principal Ted Sampson, the campaign started with a request from Chad Douglas with the Salvation Army to see how more kids could get involved in the community.

Those students ended up working at several locations across Hannibal, including:

Painting at the middle school.

Organizational help at the Salvation Army.

Organizational help at the Douglass Community Center.

Landscaping at the Aquatic Center.

Landscaping around the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.

Landscaping around the levee.

Sampson said overall, the day turned out quite successful.

“Just trying to find a way to get some of our kids more involved in volunteerism in the community. We’ve been working for a couple months now trying to find a way to get these kids, before the school year ended, out and active in some projects, and it’s been a great morning,” said Sampson.

Sampson said the projects are important because they’re a great way to get the students out of the classroom and engaged in the community.

“I think it’s important that they realize that in order for certain projects to get done, it does take volunteerism. And the whole goal of this through the Salvation Army was to get them interested in that and hopefully help these kids understand that throughout their lives, that that could be a fulfilling thing to do,” said Sampson.

Senior Aliviah Williams agreed, saying helping outside beat being in the classroom “100%.”

“It’s fun, it’s easy, it doesn’t take much. There’s not a ton to do, so you might as well find something good to do for the community,” said Williams.

City officials were also happy with the student’s work Thursday, with an employee from the Mark Twain Boyhood Home praising the student’s work ethic.

One of the finished flower beds on top of the levee. Students helped weed, plant, and mulch the flower beds. (WGEM)

