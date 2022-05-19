NEMO women’s shelter seeing increase in people seeking help

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Kairos Hope is a shelter operating in Northeast Missouri which opened in January and offers women not only a safe place to stay, but also a variety of free programs to get them on their feet.

Officials said they are seeing more women reaching out for their services, especially victims of sexual assault or abuse as churches and anti-trafficking organizations recommend them to those seeking help.

Executive director Eryka McMillan said their organization not only offers women shelter, meals, even counseling resources so women can get high school diplomas and take college classes.

She said these resources are offered to women at their shelters all for free so they can recover at their own pace. She said it can get expensive though to help provide the resources they need to help with their recovery.

“We estimate that it’s about a thousand dollars a month per resident and so that includes everything they need, when they walk in our doors they never pay a penny and so that’s their food, that’s their hygiene stuff, that’s their shelter mortgage, that sort of thing,” McMillan

But she said those costs can add up.

“We are really needing people that can sponsor a girl and take that financial need under their wing,” McMillan said.

Transitional care manager Miranda Coulson said while their educational resources are popular, their free counseling resources is what attracts many residents.

“When you start looking at lower social economic backgrounds, the availability to get counseling because of the cost is very difficult. and we offer free counseling, but not only counseling by a licensed councilor but a councilor who’s also certified in EMDR training,” Coulson said.

McMillan said they have four residents right now with more on the waiting list that are being reviewed. Their home can hold 12 residents. She said they are getting support from churches and the community, but they can always use more monetary support or volunteers to help give their staff a break.

If you are wanting to donate or seeking help you can email them at info@kairoshope.org or call 217-891-6662. You can also go to their website at https://recovery.kairoshope.org/home

