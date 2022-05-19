Advertisement

NEMO women’s shelter seeing increase in people seeking help

Womens Shelter sees increase in residents inquiring
Womens Shelter sees increase in residents inquiring(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Kairos Hope is a shelter operating in Northeast Missouri which opened in January and offers women not only a safe place to stay, but also a variety of free programs to get them on their feet.

Officials said they are seeing more women reaching out for their services, especially victims of sexual assault or abuse as churches and anti-trafficking organizations recommend them to those seeking help.

Executive director Eryka McMillan said their organization not only offers women shelter, meals, even counseling resources so women can get high school diplomas and take college classes.

She said these resources are offered to women at their shelters all for free so they can recover at their own pace. She said it can get expensive though to help provide the resources they need to help with their recovery.

“We estimate that it’s about a thousand dollars a month per resident and so that includes everything they need, when they walk in our doors they never pay a penny and so that’s their food, that’s their hygiene stuff, that’s their shelter mortgage, that sort of thing,” McMillan

But she said those costs can add up.

“We are really needing people that can sponsor a girl and take that financial need under their wing,” McMillan said.

Transitional care manager Miranda Coulson said while their educational resources are popular, their free counseling resources is what attracts many residents.

“When you start looking at lower social economic backgrounds, the availability to get counseling because of the cost is very difficult. and we offer free counseling, but not only counseling by a licensed councilor but a councilor who’s also certified in EMDR training,” Coulson said.

McMillan said they have four residents right now with more on the waiting list that are being reviewed. Their home can hold 12 residents. She said they are getting support from churches and the community, but they can always use more monetary support or volunteers to help give their staff a break.

If you are wanting to donate or seeking help you can email them at info@kairoshope.org or call 217-891-6662. You can also go to their website at https://recovery.kairoshope.org/home

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday sign.
Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location
Firefighters battle blaze at Seventh and State
Firefighters will be at vacant building in Quincy fire overnight
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Mark Lawrence
2x4s for Hope founder indicted on theft charges
Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old...
Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue

Latest News

Vietnam Veterans during a Great River Honor Flight in front of the Vietnam War memorial.
Great River Honor Flight leaves for 58th mission, first since 2019
Liberty Lady Eagles Softball Team Set To Face Unity For Regional Title On Saturday
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 18)
Bethel Church Demolition
Part of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy to be demolished
John Wood President
Public can have say on JWCC president search during forum