Part of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy to be demolished

By WGEM Staff and Hunter Willis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - One of the oldest parts of the Bethel Assembly of God Church is set to come down.

Pastor Todd Hastings said Wednesday that demolition of parts of the church will begin later this week as 15,000 square feet of the building will be torn down.

The project will take roughly 60 days to complete according to contractors.

The cost of the project will be roughly $100,000.

Hastings said with some of the original parts of the church dating back to 1879, some structures have become dilapidated and too expensive to maintain.

“The original part of this building was built in 1879, and an addition in 1940, and another in 1950. And it just became time to, um, remove that and make room for what’s to come,” Hastings said.

Hastings said they are not sure yet on what is to come in the future.

