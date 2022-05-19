Public can have say on JWCC president search during forum

QUINCY (WGEM) - You have the opportunity to have a bit of say on future leadership at John Wood Community College.

With President Michael Elbe stepping down this coming December, John Wood’s Vice Chairman Bob Rhea said they have enlisted the help of a search firm to assist in finding the right person for the position.

Meanwhile, they are also looking to the community for insight on what the new president should focus on.

They hope to find a replacement come November, or December. That way they can have an easy transition.

“We have someone named as soon perhaps as November, December timeframe. President Elbe’s time with us will conclude on Dec. 31 of ‘22 so we want to make sure we have a person ready to go,” Rhea said.

Public forums for the search will be on May 26 at John Wood Community College.

If you cannot attend, there is an online survey available.

