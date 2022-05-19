Advertisement

Public can have say on JWCC president search during forum

By Hunter Willis and Nick Karlik
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - You have the opportunity to have a bit of say on future leadership at John Wood Community College.

With President Michael Elbe stepping down this coming December, John Wood’s Vice Chairman Bob Rhea said they have enlisted the help of a search firm to assist in finding the right person for the position.

Meanwhile, they are also looking to the community for insight on what the new president should focus on.

They hope to find a replacement come November, or December. That way they can have an easy transition.

“We have someone named as soon perhaps as November, December timeframe. President Elbe’s time with us will conclude on Dec. 31 of ‘22 so we want to make sure we have a person ready to go,” Rhea said.

Public forums for the search will be on May 26 at John Wood Community College.

If you cannot attend, there is an online survey available.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday sign.
Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location
Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old...
Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening/tonight.
Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight

Latest News

Bethel Church Demolition
Part of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy to be demolished
Pastor Todd Hastings said they hope to begin demolition of 15,000 square feet this week.
Part of Bethel Assembly of God Church to be demolished in Quincy
Vice chairman Bob Rhea said the search for the next president for John Wood Community College...
JWCC president search going well according to officials
Firefighters said it started around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. As we showed you from our tower cam,...
Firefighters still working scene at vacant building at 7th and State in Quincy