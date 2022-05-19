Quincy crews trim trees.

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve heard chainsaws buzzing around town, you’re not alone.

Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean says this time of the year, city crews are out more often trimming trees.

He says signs of your tree dying are branches falling off or leaves dying during the summer.

If you need a tree trimmed, he said you can call Quincy Central Services or your alderman.

“Things are getting where they are dead, dead, and dying. We don’t want branches just falling out and landing on cars or landing on a person. Plus it just keeps the city looking nicer with the trees nice and green,” McClean said.

McClean says if you are driving through an area where trees are being trimmed, stay behind the barricades for the safety of yourself and the crews.

