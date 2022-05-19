Quincy Fire Department conducts hose training in vacant downtown building

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department held a fire training Thursday to ensure they are prepared for any emergency.

Firefighters went to the former Tri-State Furniture and Appliances store on Hampshire Street to practice using hoses.

Assistant Fire Chief James Pioch said they brought a 2.5-inch diameter hose filled with water up to the third floor.

He says the hose is extremely heavy and requires multiple people to carry it, so the training is beneficial.

“Repetition is very good for memory. It helps us know what to do and we can count on them in a real life situation. Also this is a good time to make mistakes, to see what works and what doesn’t work,” Pioch said.

Pioch said the department tries to hold different fire trainings every month.

