Saturday Soaker

QUINCY (WGEM) - The question is just when are the rain showers going to kick off. Most of the day on Friday should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the rain showers holding off until late in the day if not into the evening. The showers will be scattered to isolated initially. Overnight Friday night showers become more widespread. It looks as if most of the day Saturday will be filled with on and off rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms. There \will be a few pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall which may produce up to an inch of rain for a few folks. At this time there’s no telling exactly where those pockets will develop. The rest of the region will likely see around a half an inch by the time the storm system exits the area on Sunday morning. Sunday will be dry but it will also be cool with temperatures only topping out in the mid 60s. That cool weather looks like it will stick around for the majority of next week with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday. Once we get past Wednesday we will see a a decent warm-up with high temperatures next weekend in the mid 80s.

