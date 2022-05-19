Advertisement

‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday sign.
Target to attract more businesses around it, two at former Ruby Tuesday location
Jaymes D Gilbert MUG
Man arrested on 9 counts of property damage, hides from police in dumpster
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Now that the remodel to a popular, low-income housing complex is almost done, tenants both old...
Quincy tenants say revamp of low-income apartments helps city’s housing issue
A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening/tonight.
Dry today, but thunderstorms tonight

Latest News

Quincy crews trim trees.
Quincy crews trim trees
Gavel and Jail
Quincy man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth
Macomb TIF district.
Macomb to get public input on potential TIF district renewal
Work being done in Quincy's South Park.
Work being done in South Park to prep for Quincy Grand Prix