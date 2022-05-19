Warmer, with just a few stray thunderstorms for some

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our day with mostly sunny skies, as just some upper-level clouds are moving into the area. However, there has also been some patchy fog in areas. Visibilities can change quickly as you head through the Tri-States this morning. The fog will dissipate by 7 AM/ 8 AM. The day will shape up mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We will have southerly winds that will gust 20 to 25 mph. The sunshine and breezy southerly winds will help push temperatures up into the mid 80s. Dew point temperatures will be rising into the 60s, which means it will start to feel a little humid. Through the day, I will be tracking a thunderstorm complex called a mesoscale convective vortex (MCV). This MCV is moving northeast out of Kansas and Oklahoma. The bulk of this thunderstorm complex will move through St. Louis and just south of there. However, a few (two or three) hit or miss showers/thunderstorms may clip the southern tier of the Tri-States. This would mainly be after 3 PM with the chance of rain ending by 6 PM/7 PM. The remainder of the night will be dry with warmer lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but through the day we will have increasing clouds. The southerly winds will continue with gusts up to 30 mph. Therefore, it will be another warm day with highs in the mid 80s. The primary focus of the forecast though will be on a cold front that will be arriving. Models are still showing some difference in the speed and just how far south the front will get through the day. Right now though, I am expecting the front to arrive by the afternoon hours. We will have some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere at that time. The front will attempt to start up some scattered showers, but with that dry air in place the rain will have a hard time reaching the ground. However, rain showers and thunderstorms will start to blossom and will become numerous as we head into the night.

