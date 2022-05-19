Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 18) Palmyra Panthers And Clark County Square Off For A District Crown After Varying Starts To Their Seasons And Caleb Arnsman Is Now Set To Take Over The Reins Of The Highland Football Program

QND Raiders Keep Their Winning Streak Alive On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
Palmyra Panthers Celebrate At Home Plate After 2-Run Blast By Nolyn Richards
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Panthers and Clark County Indians are set to collide on the Class 3 District 6 baseball diamond this afternoon to see which team will take home a district crown and keep their state title hopes alive as well. We’ll take a look at the interesting journey these two Clarence Cannon Conference squads have shared to get to this point of the MSHSAA post-season. We’'ll also check in with PHS head coach Mark Loman plus get an update on the district title tilt.

The Highland Cougars will have a new but familiar face and voice guiding their football program next season. Former HHS assistant coach Caleb Arnsman will take of the reins of the Cougars on the gridiron in the fall after being approved as the new head coach by the Lewis County C-1 School Board on May 11. The 2008 Unity High grad has been a part of the Cougars coaching staff for the past 5 seasons as an assistant under former head coach Dave DeGarmo. We’ll check in with the former all-conference Mustangs linebacker and Culver-Stockton offensive lineman about the road ahead for the Cougars.

The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team returned to post-season action at “The Ferd” with a date to face the Warriors of Athens High on the turf in a big IHSA Regional Semifinal showdown. We’ll have an update on how the “Blue and Gold” faired at home with Raiders fans buzzing about “The Streak!”

