Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 18) Unity Lady Mustangs And The Liberty Eagles Headed To A IHSA Regional Title Showdown On Saturday On The Softball Dirt And Camp Point Central Shines At The Class 1A Boys Sectional Track & Field Meet

Highland Cougars New Head Football Coach Caleb Arnsman Shares His Vision For The Program
Liberty Lady Eagles Post A 3-2 Win On The Softball Dirt In Barry
Liberty Lady Eagles Post A 3-2 Win On The Softball Dirt In Barry(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

IHSA Softball

Regional Semifinals

Liberty 5

Camp Point Central 4

Unity 4

Pleasant Hill 0 (Final/13 Innings)

Unity vs. Liberty On Saturday In Regional Title Game (10:00 AM)

West Hancock 3

Canton 5

Western 7

Payson-Seymour 0

WHS vs. Brown County On Saturday

IHSA Baseball

Class 2A Regional Semifinals

Athens Warriors 3

Quincy Notre Dame 13 (Final/5 Innings)

QND Will Return To Action On Saturday At 11:00 AM In Regional Title Game

IHSA Track & Field

Class 1A Boys Sectionals

1, Camp Point Central 90

2. Rushville-Industry 87

3. Liberty Eagles 72

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 18) Palmyra Panthers And Clark County Square Off For A District Crown After Varying Starts To Their Seasons And Caleb Arnsman Is Now Set To Take Over The Reins Of The Highland Football Program

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Panthers And The Indians Of Clark County Are Now Set To Square Off On The Baseball Diamond For A District Title In Shelbina

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (May 17)

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (May 17)

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 12:37 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (May 17) QND Lady Raiders Post Another Post-Season Shutout On The IHSA Soccer Pitch And The Quincy Blue Devils Roll To A Dramatic Win At Home On The Western Big 6 Baseball Diamond

Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Lia Quintero Nets 2 Goals As Quincy Notre Dame Rolls To Another Post-Season Win At Home

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (May 17) Hannibal’s Quinn Thomas Competes At The 82nd Annual MSHSAA Class 4 Boys Golf Championships And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Soccer Team Focuses In On Tonight’s Post-Season Opponent

Updated: May. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal's Quinn Thomas Hits The State Tournament Fairways For Day 2 Of Action

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 16)

Updated: May. 17, 2022 at 1:38 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 16)

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 16) Palmyra Panthers Set For A District Championship Date On The MSHSAA Diamond And The QHS Lady Blue Devils Open Post Season Play On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Against Edwardsville On Tuesday

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra Panthers Baseball Team Headed To The Class 3 District 6 Title Game Against Clark County

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 16) QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Returns To The IHSA Post-Season Spotlight On Tuesday And Hannibal’s Quinn Thomas Tied For 12th At The MSHSAA Class 4 State Golf Championships

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Return To IHSA Post-Season Soccer Action On Tuesday In The Gem City

Sports

SIU announces new head coach of softball program

Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT
|
By Clayton Hester
This makes her the third head coach of the program.