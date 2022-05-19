WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 18) Unity Lady Mustangs And The Liberty Eagles Headed To A IHSA Regional Title Showdown On Saturday On The Softball Dirt And Camp Point Central Shines At The Class 1A Boys Sectional Track & Field Meet Highland Cougars New Head Football Coach Caleb Arnsman Shares His Vision For The Program

Liberty Lady Eagles Post A 3-2 Win On The Softball Dirt In Barry (WGEM)