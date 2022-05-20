Cold front arriving today

QUINCY (WGEM) - The morning is starting off muggy and warm, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A rogue thunderstorm developed to our west very early this morning. As this storm moved closer to the Tri-States, it moved into a favorable environment to sustain itself. Then, more showers and thunderstorms broke out into a segmented line. This line is moving quickly through the area. These storms have been producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and the possibility of some hail. After this line clears the area this morning, we will have some dry time. Through the day, we will be waiting on a cold front to arrive. Before the front arrives, we will be sitting under a warm and muggy/humid airmass. Temperatures will reach into the 80s again. Closer to the afternoon hours is when I am expecting the cold front to approach the far northwestern tier of the Tri-States. When the front arrives, it will try to produce some rain. However, with some dry air still in place we would just be looking at some very light, scattered rain showers and sprinkles, moving from the northwest to the southeast through the area. Because of how slowly the front will be moving through the Tri-States, a lot of us will stay dry through a good portion of the day. The better chance of rain showers and thunderstorms will hold off until tonight.

