Douglass Community Services gets money to build new facility

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Douglass Community Services is getting some money to tear down their old building on Grand Avenue and build a new one.

They were awarded a $2 million community development block grant, and $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said their current building has issues with its flat roof, structure, and pipe insulation.

Lomax said the old building used to be a doctor’s office so it needs to be updated.

“The building at that time, you had asbestos, issues with the tile and the pipe insulations because it was a medical facility. There’s lead-lined rooms for the x-ray equipment, so they’re gonna have to remediate all of that and none of that is cheap,” Lomax said.

Lomax said the project is estimated to cost about $3.5 million.

He said they plan to put the new building where their parking lot is.

