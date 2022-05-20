Extra help coming to Highland High school counseling office

Advertisement

High School to Get Advisors to help with Post graduation
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 20, 2022
EWING, Mo. (WGEM) - High school students look to guidance counselors for help when preparing for college or applying for scholarships, but resources can be stretched thin for smaller schools.

Officials at Lewis County C-1 schools said they are getting some assistance from the Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative, which puts trained advisors in rural schools to help prepare students for post graduation.

Superintendent John French said the program provides the school with a grant reimbursement to hire a educational advisor who will be dedicated to helping students apply for college or a vocational school or apply for scholarships.

French said this advisor presents an opportunity to help students who aren’t familiar with the process or who’s family might be too busy to assist them in applying.

“Whatever our kids desires are, they can sit and try to help them plan on what it’s gonna take to get there, what things they need to do and then be their support and help them through that process,” French said.

He said the advisor will also be beneficial for the school counselors by relieving them of some of the burden.

Counselor Sarah Adam said she sees lots of students reaching out for either mental help or college prep, and while she is glad to help the students it can get overwhelming.

She said she sees the program as a way to alleviate some of the burden so she’ll be able to work more individually with the students.

“I can’t spend as much time as time as I need to with those students to make sure, ‘Is this really a good fit for you? Is this what you want? Or what do you want us to help you research?” she said. “Students will do a lot of research on our own but I think if we can also help with that piece further than what we do, that’s just going to benefit that student even more.”

French said right now they are in the process of trying to hire someone. They have five applicants right now, and are expecting more to apply. He said they need to hire someone by July 1.

