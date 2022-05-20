First Great River Honor Flight in more than 2 years heads to Washington

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Great River Honor Flight returned to Washington, D.C. for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for its fifty-eighth tour.

The Honor Flight program features a one-day experience for veterans to tour the war monuments on the National Mall and visit the Arlington National Cemetery.

Today’s tour group was made up of 31 veterans from around the Quincy region.

The veterans say they were humbled and emotional about their 24-hour trip of a lifetime.

Dale Swenson served in the Navy during the Korean War and is grateful for the opportunity to experience the Honor Flight with his son.

“Honest to God, I’m 90, and I don’t know if I’m going to fly again or not. I may ride,” Swenson said. “We’re fortunate to have all these memorials and these great people, and this message they gave us to keep it going. It’s really important.”

The Great River Honor Flight team has four more flights planned for 2022.

WGEM’s Brian Inman will be out at the homecoming celebration Thursday night. The bus is expected to return about 10, and the public is invited to come out and help celebrate the veterans’ return.

