Hannibal City Council to vote on appointment of new police chief

Lt. Jacob Nacke
Lt. Jacob Nacke(City of Hannibal)
By Jim Roberts
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Hannibal City Council will vote on the appointment of Hannibal Police Department Lt. Jacob Nacke as Chief of Police at its June 7 meeting, according to city officials.

The prior police chief, Lyndell Davis retired May 6 after serving on the Hannibal Police Department for more than 30 years.

According to city officials, Nacke has a master’s degree in Justice Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

Officials stated his training and background include Special Response Team training and Medicolegal Death Investigator School. He has served as Field Training Officer, Mobile Forensics Investigator, Detective, Narcotics Investigator, Special Response Team Leader and President of the Fraternal Order of Police. He has been a member of the force for 16 years.

Officials added Nacke is second-generation law enforcement as his father Don Nacke was chief deputy for the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and recently retired as Chief of Police in Bowling Green.

