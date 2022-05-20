Advertisement

Hospital Report: May 20, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Randall “Randy” Anthony Rees, age 61 died on May 17 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Davis Funeral Home.

Richard L. Tenhouse, age 86, of Quincy, died May 18 in the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Jeremy S Kelley & Brittany L Tears of Ewing, MO...girl

Kody Gronewold & Jocee Sohn of Quincy, IL...boy

Chase Edward Maroon & Rachel Sue Hunter of Hillsboro, IL and Decator, IL...girl

