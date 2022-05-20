More drivers not wearing seatbelts in Northeast Missouri

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Almost everyone killed in a car crash in Northeast Missouri this year was not wearing a seat belt, according to a study.

The study released by the Missouri Department of Transportation shows 91% of people who died on a Northeast Missouri road this year were not wearing a seat belt, which is six points more than last year at this time.

Chief of Marion and Ralls County Ambulance Districts John Nemes said it never gets easier responding to fatal accidents and finding that the driver was not buckled up.

“It’s very difficult to see that. So many tragedies could be prevented just with a simple use of a seatbelt and we encourage people to buckle up,” Nemes said.

The statewide percentage of those killed on the road who didn’t wear a seatbelt is only 60%.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn wants state lawmakers to raise the $10 fine for first-time offenders, as he said a heftier fine might influence more people to buckle up.

“Just to get somebody to put that seatbelt on and if they think ‘I might get a ticket for it’, then it’s a possibility it might save their life,” Shinn said.

Shinn said seat belt usage is not the only issue his deputies have seen on the roads.

“It probably surpassed our number one reason for traffic crashes here locally that we have seen. It’s either speed, texting and driving, or of course DWIs,” Shinn said.

He wants everyone to do what he calls the first step of driving, before they hit the road.

“We all know the responsibilities of operating a motor vehicle. First thing you need to do is buckle up,” Shinn said.

Shinn said motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer for people under 50-years-old here in the United States.

In the state of Illinois, the fine for first-time offenders not wearing a seat belt is $25. In Iowa, that fine is $50.

