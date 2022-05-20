No issues for Adams County as early voting begins in Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can now vote early in Illinois for the primary.

Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Neikamp said Thursday you can visit your county clerks office during normal business hours, as well as the weekend right before the election from 8:30 a.m. to noon to vote.

He said early voting started without any issues and he’s already seen a steady flow of voters.

Neikamp said if you want to vote, just walk right in.

“They just need to come in with themselves. Just walk up to the counter, say who they are, then we’ll look them up in the voter registration system to verify they are who they are, then issue them an application to vote and give them a ballot,” Neikamp said.

Early voting will be available through June 27. The primary is June 28.

