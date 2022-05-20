Paris High School senior honored with scholarships

PARIS, Mo. (WGEM) - As the school year ends and high school seniors prepare to walk across the graduation stage, one local student has something extra to celebrate.

Carlee Long, a senior at Paris High School, has been awarded thousands of dollars worth of scholarships due, in part, to her extensive FFA work.

Among the scholarships awarded include the $5,000 Wayne Yokley Platinum Scholarship as part of the Missouri State Fair Awards Scholarships and the 2022 Charles E. Kruse Agricultural Scholarship from the Missouri Farm Bureau.

Long has taken an active role in the Paris FFA chapter, serving time as chapter president and the area vice president.

Long also helped lead her program through a successful 2021, when the Paris FFA chapter received national recognition by winning the Model of Excellence Award.

She said that she was grateful for all of the support from her peers and the scholarship boards.

“I’m very thankful and honored. A lot of people put a lot of work into scholarships to support the youth and I’m just really thankful,” said Long.

She said that she had some advice for upcoming high school seniors that are involved in their school’s FFA programs.

“I would just advise any incoming senior to take advantage of all the opportunities for scholarships. Make sure you keep an updated list on the scholarships you’re wanting to apply for and due dates so you don’t miss any chances to get essentially free money,” said Long.

Paris FFA adviser Josh Bondy praised Long, saying Long earned the accolades with her hard work and motivation to succeed.

“It’s really a true testament to her hard work and setting a goal and working to achieve that goal throughout her four years. Carlee came in as a freshman, and she knew she wanted to be successful and she started that plan early and just kind of kept working and chipping away,” said Bondy.

He said he encourages all FFA and high school students to get engaged early, take advantage of every opportunity, and not to wait until their senior year to begin thinking about scholarships and college.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.