Advertisement

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.
Fisherman Ethan Evink caught a massive 67-pound catfish to set a new South Dakota state record.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks)
By Dakota News Now staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch.

According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.

The state agency said Evink’s record-setting catfish was 51.5 inches long and weighed 67 pounds, 8 ounces, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Evink said he made the catch early in the morning using cut bait, a popular catfish bait.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Graff
QND assistant coach arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
430 S. 7th Street.
Investigation into cause of fire at vacant building begins, property owner plans to tear it down
430 S. 7th Street.
Police: Boy responsible for Seventh Street building fire
Police say 70-year-old Alonzo Peritore is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and...
School bus monitor accused of choking 7-year-old student
Bethel Church Demolition
Part of Bethel Assembly of God Church in Quincy to be demolished

Latest News

The old Paris high school building along Main Street is being demolished.
Old Paris High School demolition delayed
Douglass Community Services new center
Douglass Community Services gets money to build new facility
Less people in missouri wearing seatbelts
More drivers not wearing seatbelts in Northeast Missouri
Lt. Jacob Nacke
Hannibal City Council to vote on appointment of new police chief