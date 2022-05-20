Police: Boy responsible for Seventh Street building fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police reported Friday they believe a male juvenile was responsible for a fire Wednesday at 430 S. Seventh St.

Police said an investigation determined the fire to be incendiary in nature and pointed to the boy, who lived in the area.

Police reported they interviewed the boy and released him to the custody of his mother.

Police said reports have been sent to the Adams County State’s Attorney.

Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said the vacant building caught fire about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and no one was hurt.

“We got on scene we actually had heavy smoke and fire upon our arrival, uh, they could see it from leaving their station,” Salrin said.

Although the building was vacant, gas and electricity were still connected.

While no one was hurt in the fire, the house to the west of the building was damaged by falling bricks. The family living there was displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross, according to Chief Bernard Vahlkamp.

This is not the first fire at the property.

Vahlkamp told our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig that an October 2008 fire, at the same building, killed three people and left a firefighter injured.

“This isn’t a building I have very fond memories of,” Vahlkamp said. “Obviously, this is a whole different situation, but that’s one of the fires that’ll be with me forever.”

A Quincy man was later found guilty in setting the fire and is serving life in prison.

