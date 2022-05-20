Advertisement

QND assistant coach arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Jonathan Graff
Jonathan Graff(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By Jim Roberts
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Jonathan Graff, 31, an assistant girls basketball coach at Quincy Notre Dame, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Quincy Police.

QPD reported that Graff was arrested following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship between Graff and a 16-year-old.

Police said they interviewed the 16-year-old who provided details and evidence in the investigation.

QND Principal Mark McDowell refused an interview with WGEM News, but provided a written statement.

“QND can confirm that Jonathan Graff was most recently associated with our Lady Raider Basketball program,” McDowell said in the statement. “We are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. Given that this is a personnel matter, we have no further comment.”

Police said Graff was also an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program at 3032 Broadway in Quincy. Police said the owners of TAP had put Graff on administrative leave when the investigation began.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said a police report on Graff was delivered to Judge Tad Brenner who found probable cause to hold Graff over the weekend. Graff will make his first court appearance Monday.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-228-4473 or call the Quincy Regional Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474.

