Siemens Gamesa to temporarily shut down Fort Madison plant, placing 171 out of work

FORT MADISON, Iowa (WGEM) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc. announced Friday it was temporarily suspending operations in June and July at its manufacturing plant in Fort Madison, Iowa, and a nacelle assembly plant in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The shutdown will place 171 workers in Fort Madison and 92 in Hutchinson out of work.

Officials said employees will be released from employment during the hibernation.

According to the company, all affected employees will be provided with a comprehensive separation package, which includes severance pay, benefits continuation, career counseling, resume preparation, and job placement assistance.

“Our employees have remained professional and committed throughout this challenging time in the U.S. onshore wind market, and I want to thank them for their dedication,” said Shannon Sturgil, CEO of Onshore North America. “The hibernation of the two facilities in no way reflects the excellent work done by the teams at those locations. We explored many options to address the current shortfall, and ultimately found the hibernation plan to be the most viable option for the long-term success of our manufacturing and assembly plants in the United States.”

Officials with the company stated the shutdown was the result of a competitor lawsuit in the last quarter of 2021 combined with delays in onshore market anticipating new U.S. climate legislation.

“The hibernation of our manufacturing and assembly facilities is an unfortunate but necessary measure to address the current challenges in the U.S. onshore wind market,” said Sturgil. “We continue to pursue new orders and remain fully committed to finding a path in support of our Fort Madison and Hutchinson manufacturing facilities.”

In February the company laid off 121 employees in Fort Madison and another 69 in Hutchinson.

