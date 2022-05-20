Advertisement

Some might like a slow steady rain

By Brian Inman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Showers on and off throughout the day on Saturday we should see about a half inch of rainfall if not a little bit better than that in some locations. Some thunderstorms will also be rumbling through along with the rain showers. Cloud cover will break away as a storm system exits on Sunday. We do not expect any rain on Sunday and high temperatures will only get up in the mid to upper 60s for a daytime high. Nearly all of next week we will see temperatures running slightly below what is normal for this time of year. Temps will finally warm to the low 70s on Friday. In between now and then there is the potential for more scattered showers next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

