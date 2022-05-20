WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 19) Payson-Seymour Collides With West Central On The IHSA Post-Season Baseball Diamond In Mount Sterling And QHS Blue Devil Sprinter Jettason Rose Has A Big Day At The IHSA Class 3A Track & Field Sectionals At O’Fallon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, May 19, 2022
IHSA Baseball Regional Semifinals
West Central 5
Payson-Seymour 4
WC: Cougars Will Face The Brown County Hornets On Saturday In Regional Title Game
Cuba 7
Southeastern 5
Bushnell-Prairie City 6
Havana 5
IHSAA Boys Soccer
Keokuk Chiefs 0
Washington Demons 10
Mount Pleasant 0
Fort Madison 8
FM: Bloodhounds Now (13-5) Overall On The Season / (10-0) In The SEC
College Baseball
NCAA Midwest Regional
(Caledonia, Michigan)
GM 2
Quincy University 5
Northwood University 10 (Final/12 Innings)
GM 2
Quincy University 17
Davenport 4
QU Hawks Return To Regional Action Friday At 3:00 P.M.
