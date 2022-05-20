Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 19) Payson-Seymour Collides With West Central On The IHSA Post-Season Baseball Diamond In Mount Sterling And QHS Blue Devil Sprinter Jettason Rose Has A Big Day At The IHSA Class 3A Track & Field Sectionals At O’Fallon

QND Raiders Baseball Team Prepares To Face Beardstown For The 3rd Time This Season On The Diamond
Payson-Seymour Travels To Liberty High To Face The Eagles On The Prep Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, May 19, 2022

IHSA Baseball Regional Semifinals

West Central 5

Payson-Seymour 4

WC: Cougars Will Face The Brown County Hornets On Saturday In Regional Title Game

Cuba 7

Southeastern 5

Bushnell-Prairie City 6

Havana 5

IHSAA Boys Soccer

Keokuk Chiefs 0

Washington Demons 10

Mount Pleasant 0

Fort Madison 8

FM: Bloodhounds Now (13-5) Overall On The Season / (10-0) In The SEC

College Baseball

NCAA Midwest Regional

(Caledonia, Michigan)

GM 2

Quincy University 5

Northwood University 10 (Final/12 Innings)

GM 2

Quincy University 17

Davenport 4

QU Hawks Return To Regional Action Friday At 3:00 P.M.

