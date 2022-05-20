WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (May 19) Payson-Seymour Collides With West Central On The IHSA Post-Season Baseball Diamond In Mount Sterling And QHS Blue Devil Sprinter Jettason Rose Has A Big Day At The IHSA Class 3A Track & Field Sectionals At O’Fallon QND Raiders Baseball Team Prepares To Face Beardstown For The 3rd Time This Season On The Diamond

Payson-Seymour Travels To Liberty High To Face The Eagles On The Prep Diamond