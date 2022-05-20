With students away, QU renovations get underway

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University students are out for the semester and officials are wasting no time getting into renovations.

QU buildings are undergoing roof repairs, WIFI upgrades, improvements to Greek row and the bookstore.

The university says the upgrades will provide students with a greater living atmosphere.

“Aesthetically it looks nicer,” said QU Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students Christine Tracy. “When you look at something or you’re around something and it looks nice than you feel more pride and when you feel more pride you want to be apart of it.”

Tracy says the renovations will continue into the fall semester.

