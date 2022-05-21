Hoops Midwest Battle at Quincy brings hundreds of visitors

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hoops Midwest, a Missouri-based organization that hosts basketball tournaments in Illinois and Missouri, has over 40 basketball teams from neighboring states competing at Quincy University Saturday and Sunday.

Over the weekend, boys and girls basketball teams with players ranging from 4th graders to 12th graders competed in the Battle at Quincy.

Organizers say they hold these tournaments to help kids keep busy when school is out.

“It’s all about helping the kids learn how to play the game,” said Hoops Midwest Co-Owner Steve Reith. “We want to provide an environment that is wholesome, if you will.”

After the success from a piloted tournament in Quincy last February, Reith said Hoops Midwest organized this tournament and an additional tournament that is being held on July 23 and 24.

Reith said Hoops Midwest hopes to plan regular tournaments throughout the year in Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.