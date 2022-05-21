Advertisement

Hundreds turn out for Hannibal Wing Ding

The "Doomsday Wings" team handing posing before handing out more of their spicy wings.
The "Doomsday Wings" team handing posing before handing out more of their spicy wings.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Despite the early morning rain and the below average temperatures, hundreds of people still came out for the 18th annual Hannibal Jaycees Wing Ding.

The event was held at Tanyard Gardens in Hannibal, and featured music, drinks, games, a wing eating contest and various flavors of wings to choose from.

Several teams competed for a shot at a $1250 prize for the best wings, while also competing for the best decorated booth.

Many of those, including participant Scott Stevens, were donning western attire as this year’s Wing Ding was themed Wings in Low Places.

Stevens, who was handing out wings with the Smoking Gun wing team, said he thought the turnout was great considering the weather, and that he was excited to take part in the annual fun.

“Oh, a tremendous amount of fun. It’s great to see the community come out, everybody get together, and everybody do some great things for a great cause,” said Stevens.

Organizers also said the turnout was great, and they were thankful for everyone who came out for both the Rooster Run 5K and the Wing Ding.

Proceeds from the Rooster Run, which preceded the Wing Wing, will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

You can find out more information about the Hannibal Jaycees and their events here.

Many people went booth to booth comparing the taste and spice level of the different wings, and then voted for their favorites.
Many people went booth to booth comparing the taste and spice level of the different wings, and then voted for their favorites.(WGEM)

