Tri-state organizations ready to help when energy rates rise this summer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Turning your lights on and running your air-conditioner will cost you more money this summer, as Ameren said global market issues, the war in Ukraine, post-pandemic demand and higher gas prices are increasing wholesale power prices and renewable generation is not filing in the gaps as fossil fuel plants close.

Local charities worry about the financial pressure this will put on some Tri-state families.

Horizons Executive Director Sarah Stephens said this rate increase is going to have a significant impact. She said anytime inflation goes up poverty goes up as well.

“I was just reading an article that said 40 percent of adults say their money concerns actually have a negative impact on their health, on their mental health,” Stephens said.

Stephens said in addition to seeing people who need help with food relief, they’re also seeing people who are having mental health issues.

“High anxiety, stress, sometimes folks turn to drugs and alcohol. So we’re seeing a lot of impact on what’s just happening everywhere,” Stephens said.

She said they’re prepared to offer food, fitness, financial and faith services to help offset the stress this increase will bring.

“We have just recently brought Addicts Victorious under Horizons umbrella. It’s Christ-centered addiction recovery. So our shelves are stocked. We have been incredibly blessed to have such an incredibly generous community,” Stephens said. “We’ve recently gotten food from the Postal Food Drive and Bridge the Gap and the Dogwood Parade. So, right now, our shelves are stocked. We’re ready and able to help folks who have some food needs.”

Two Rivers Regional Council Marketing Coordinator Mark Schneider said there’s a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that’s available.

“So anybody that’s out there that maybe has an existing bill is short on income, now is the time to apply for that,” Schneider said.

He said May 31 is the deadline to apply.

“It’s not based on your bill. It’s based on your income,” Schneider said. “So, let’s say you got your bill paid off, but yet your income still isn’t what it should be, go ahead and give us a call and let us know what’s going on so we can start an application for you now.”

According to American, the federal grid operator (MISO) said being short on power on days when demand is high could increase the potential for controlled outages.

“That can impact people’s health. That can impact people’s safety. So we want to make sure paying a bill doesn’t get in the way of those things,” Schneider said.

Stephens said you can visit their site to get the help you need.

She said their services and programs are free and their goal is to give you the resources you need to get back on your feet.

Ameren offers the following energy-saving tips so you can stay cool this summer without running your bill too high.

Use floor and ceiling fans

Concentrate your AC

Upgrade to a smart thermostat and cooling units

Use a dehumidifier

Avoid cooling an empty house

