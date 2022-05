WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (May 20) “Sports Extra” Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Beat SHG In Dramatic Fashion On The IHSA Soccer Pitch And Monroe City’s Emmalee Williams Captures The MSHSAA State Championship In The 800M Macomb Lady Bombers Lock Up 2022 Regional Championship On The IHSA Softball Dirt

QND Lady Raiders Soccer Team Improves To (19-3-3) On The Season After Beating SHG (WGEM)