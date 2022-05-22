Advertisement

Big River Steampunk Festival debuts in Quincy

Steampunk 2022
Steampunk 2022(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Big River Steampunk Festival made its way to Quincy’s Clat Adams Bicentennial Park for the first time over the weekend.

Organizers said a couple hundred people came out to the “Time Traveler’s” convention which had a parade, costume contest, live entertainment and vendors.

Grant money from BET on Q, also known as the Bring Events to Quincy Grant Program, funded the festival for $20,000.

“We got, literally one of our judges as Steampunk Santa Clause,” said festival attendee John Horn. “So the purpose is to have a good time.”

Organizers said another Quincy steampunk festival is in the books for May 2023.

There’s also Hannibal’s annual Steampunk Festival coming up in September.

