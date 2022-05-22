Cooler Conditions Continue

As the calendar gets closer to June, the thermometer will look a bit more like late April or early May. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region overnight Saturday night and Sunday, leading to clearing skies. These clear skies will let overnight temperatures sink down into the low to mid 40′s. Anyone heading out Sunday morning will likely need to keep a jacket handy. Temperatures will warm Sunday afternoon to the mid 60′s, which is anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees below average.

Heading into the work week, the below average temperatures will continue despite some warmer overnight lows. Clouds will build on Monday ahead of another storm system, which will begin introducing rain chances Monday night. The best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs temps through the week will remain 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

