WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (May 21st, 2022) Liberty And West Hancock Finish Off Their Seasons On The IHSA Track With Top Five Finishes; Monroe City, Clark County, and Highland All Impress At Jefferson City For The MSHSAA State Track & Field Tournament

By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High School Track & Field

IHSA

Girls

Class 1A State Championship

O’Brien Field: Charleston, Illinois

Liberty

3200m

8th: Arianna Neisen 11:29

300 mH

4th: Shannon O’Neil 47.00

West Hancock

Triple Jump

5th: Bailey Barber 10.58 meters

Pittsfield

Shot Put

4th: Olivia Campbell 11.75 meters

Discus

1st: Olivia Campbell 42.47 meters (Back to Back State Championships)

MSHSAA

Class 1 & 2 State Championship

Adkins Stadium: Jefferson City, Missouri

Boys

Monroe City

Long Jump

3rd: Waylon DeGrave 6.62 meters

4x100

3rd: Cameron Jones, Waylon DeGrave, Joshua Talton, Ceaton Pennewell 43.97 seconds

4x400

2nd: Gage Woolen, Waylon DeGrave, Jaylyn Countryman, Josiah Talton

Clark County

100m

5. Kaden Hammer 11.24 seconds

400m

4. Kaden Hammer 22.94 seconds

Highland

100m

3. Drew Mallett 11.12 seconds

200m

2. Drew Mallett 22.49 seconds

Long Jump

4. Cameron Bringer 6.37 meters

110mH

5. Robert Goehl 15.84

Girls

Monroe City (Finished 4th Overall)

4x400

3rd: Abigail Smith, Carly Youngblood, Audri Youngblood, Emmalee Williams 4:16.65

4x800

2nd: Emmalee Williams, Audri Youngblood, Meghan Hays, Ella Hays 10:10.52

Clark County

100m

5. Alexis Ellison 12.92 seconds

3200m

2. Grace Buschling 11:41.88

North Shelby

400m

2nd: Whitney Shinn 1:00.12

Marion County

4th: Delaney Straus 12:28.87

Class 3 Sectionals

Montgomery County High School: Montgomery County, Missouri

(The Athletes Who Are Going To State)

Boys

100m

3rd: Hayes Miller

200m

3rd: Hayes Miller

400m

2nd: Hayes Miller

Pole Vault

3rd: Evan Pennewell

Girls

Triple Jump

2. Jansen Juette

100mH

4. Sydney Compton

4x800

4. Jeorgia O’Brien, Alaina Loman, Aly Noland, and Laurin Sheputis

Pole Vault

1st: Alaina Loman

2nd: Abbey Redd

Discus

1st: Candra King

Shot Put

2nd: Candra King

College Baseball

NCAA Division II Regional Championship

Quincy University 9

Davenport University 7

Final

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

