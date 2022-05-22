WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (May 21st, 2022) Liberty And West Hancock Finish Off Their Seasons On The IHSA Track With Top Five Finishes; Monroe City, Clark County, and Highland All Impress At Jefferson City For The MSHSAA State Track & Field Tournament
High School Track & Field
IHSA
Girls
Class 1A State Championship
O’Brien Field: Charleston, Illinois
Liberty
3200m
8th: Arianna Neisen 11:29
300 mH
4th: Shannon O’Neil 47.00
West Hancock
Triple Jump
5th: Bailey Barber 10.58 meters
Pittsfield
Shot Put
4th: Olivia Campbell 11.75 meters
Discus
1st: Olivia Campbell 42.47 meters (Back to Back State Championships)
MSHSAA
Class 1 & 2 State Championship
Adkins Stadium: Jefferson City, Missouri
Boys
Monroe City
Long Jump
3rd: Waylon DeGrave 6.62 meters
4x100
3rd: Cameron Jones, Waylon DeGrave, Joshua Talton, Ceaton Pennewell 43.97 seconds
4x400
2nd: Gage Woolen, Waylon DeGrave, Jaylyn Countryman, Josiah Talton
Clark County
100m
5. Kaden Hammer 11.24 seconds
400m
4. Kaden Hammer 22.94 seconds
Highland
100m
3. Drew Mallett 11.12 seconds
200m
2. Drew Mallett 22.49 seconds
Long Jump
4. Cameron Bringer 6.37 meters
110mH
5. Robert Goehl 15.84
Girls
Monroe City (Finished 4th Overall)
4x400
3rd: Abigail Smith, Carly Youngblood, Audri Youngblood, Emmalee Williams 4:16.65
4x800
2nd: Emmalee Williams, Audri Youngblood, Meghan Hays, Ella Hays 10:10.52
Clark County
100m
5. Alexis Ellison 12.92 seconds
3200m
2. Grace Buschling 11:41.88
North Shelby
400m
2nd: Whitney Shinn 1:00.12
Marion County
4th: Delaney Straus 12:28.87
Class 3 Sectionals
Montgomery County High School: Montgomery County, Missouri
(The Athletes Who Are Going To State)
Boys
100m
3rd: Hayes Miller
200m
3rd: Hayes Miller
400m
2nd: Hayes Miller
Pole Vault
3rd: Evan Pennewell
Girls
Triple Jump
2. Jansen Juette
100mH
4. Sydney Compton
4x800
4. Jeorgia O’Brien, Alaina Loman, Aly Noland, and Laurin Sheputis
Pole Vault
1st: Alaina Loman
2nd: Abbey Redd
Discus
1st: Candra King
Shot Put
2nd: Candra King
College Baseball
NCAA Division II Regional Championship
Quincy University 9
Davenport University 7
Final
