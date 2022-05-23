Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Kyle Awerkamp

Robert Vonholt

Carolyn Kaiser

Logan Schrapt

Lindsey Kramer

Patti Bruns

Freddie Behrens

Andrew Head

Amy Shirey

Nora Robertson

Vivian Rose Mast

Jessie Moyers

Hannah Hasting

Emmett Sill

Jacob Burg

Dan Dulaney

Cassandra Nevins

ANNIVERSARIES

Josh & McKenna Bunjan

Rodney & Carla Miller

Eric & Tracy Climer

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.