Boundaries approved for Palmyra Community Improvement District

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Plans to transform downtown Palmyra, Missouri, by filling vacant storefronts and upgrading current businesses is one step closer to becoming reality.

We now know the boundaries of the community improvement district.

The city is asking business owners within the boundaries to vote in favor of the project.

The community improvement district would set aside a portion of sales tax collected at participating businesses and use it to finance upgrades for businesses, or help new ones looking to move to the city.

Last Thursday the City Council approved the project’s boundaries. They include areas around Main Street and West Main Cross, Brown’s Furniture and the Palmyra Food Pantry.

Adrian said the project is a good way to attract more people to downtown, as business owners could finally have some money to make upgrades.

“I’m excited that they would have a pool to grant from and fix their buildings up and make everything look really nice and neat here in downtown Palmyra. It’s been talked about for years,” Adrian said.

Palmyra Mayor Rusty Adrian says there are at least 10 storefronts that are sitting vacant downtown. His goal is to fill every one of them with businesses.

Whitney Trenkamp owns Studio 208 salon next to one of the vacant buildings.

“I’m hoping that someone will come in and spruce it up a little bit, make things look nicer since it is connected to our building,” Trenkamp said.

Trenkamp said filling the vacant buildings could attract more customers to her salon.

“We’re looking to move forward and make things look a lot nicer on Main Street,” Trenkamp said.

Adrian said there are companies that want to move to Palmyra, but there are no storefronts available. He said some of the owners are just using storefronts as storage.

“There are companies looking to come here, but there’s not any buildings available,” Adrian said. “Some of the owners don’t want to give up some of the empty buildings at this time. Our whole goal is to fill every building.”

He said about half of the building owners within the boundaries do not live in Palmyra and those people can not vote on if they want the project to happen.

Building owners within the boundaries can choose whether or not to participate in the program. Adrian said the city just needs to know how many building owners are interested.

Adrian says the city will hold another public meeting about the project in June.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.