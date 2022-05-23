A couple chances of rain this new work week

QUINCY (WGEM) - A light jacket just may be needed this morning, as temperatures are in the 40s. A high pressure system is moving into the lower Great Lakes region, which is leading to northly winds for us. As this high pressure slowly moves eastward, our winds will start to come out the east at about 5 to 10 mph. Most of the day will shape up mostly sunny, except for a bit more clouds on the north and northwestern tier of the Tri-States. Highs will be a little below normal for this time of year, but it will still be pretty comfortable in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies this evening will lead to mostly cloudy skies tonight, but we will remain dry. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day. A low pressure system will be tracking to the south of us, but it will bring us the chance of rain. However, there will still be plenty of dry time. Due to the departing high pressure, we will have some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. We will have to wait for some more moisture to arrive before the rain can start. Therefore, most of the day will be dry. Later in the evening, a few light scattered rain showers will start to arrive. These showers will not amount to much rainfall though. Then, we will then have periods of showers tomorrow night and into Wednesday. Some heavy downpours will be possible with that round of rain.

