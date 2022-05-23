Details released ahead of first court appearance of QND assistant coach

QUINCY (WGEM) - Court documents allege that Jonathan Graff, 31, an assistant girls basketball coach at Quincy Notre Dame, knowingly fondled the sex organ of someone under the age of 17 through their clothing.

Court documents allege the incident happened on or about May 12, 2022.

Graff will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Quincy Police reported Friday that Graff was arrested following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship between Graff and a 16-year-old.

Police said they interviewed the 16-year-old who provided details and evidence in the investigation.

Police said Graff was also an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program at 3032 Broadway in Quincy. Police said the owners of TAP had put Graff on administrative leave when the investigation began.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-228-4473 or call the Quincy Regional Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474.

