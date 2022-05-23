Advertisement

Details released ahead of first court appearance of QND assistant coach

Jonathan Graff
Jonathan Graff(Adams County Sheriffs Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Court documents allege that Jonathan Graff, 31, an assistant girls basketball coach at Quincy Notre Dame, knowingly fondled the sex organ of someone under the age of 17 through their clothing.

Court documents allege the incident happened on or about May 12, 2022.

Graff will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Quincy Police reported Friday that Graff was arrested following an investigation into a possible inappropriate relationship between Graff and a 16-year-old.

Police said they interviewed the 16-year-old who provided details and evidence in the investigation.

Police said Graff was also an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program at 3032 Broadway in Quincy. Police said the owners of TAP had put Graff on administrative leave when the investigation began.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-228-4473 or call the Quincy Regional Crimestoppers at 217-228-4474.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steampunk 2022
Big River Steampunk Festival debuts in Quincy
Jonathan Graff
QND assistant coach arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
The latest COVID-19 community transmission map for Illinois.
COVID-19: 8 Illinois counties labeled for high community spread, 39 rated at medium level
The "Doomsday Wings" team handing posing before handing out more of their spicy wings.
Hundreds turn out for Hannibal Wing Ding
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says

Latest News

The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center
Kroc Center to offer summer camp
Warmer temperatures help farmers plant crops
Warmer temperatures help farmers plant crops
Warm weather favorable for planting
Warmer temperatures help farmers plant crops
Carry the Load passes through Quincy and Keokuk
Carry the Load passes through Quincy and Keokuk