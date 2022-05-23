Advertisement

Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams

Amanda L. Stuart
Amanda L. Stuart(Hannibal Police Department)
By Jim Roberts
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Police reported Monday the arrest of Amanda L. Stuart, 40 of Hannibal, on multiple warrants issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County for deceptive business practices and stealing.

Police stated detectives began an investigation approximately nine months ago after receiving a complaint from a person in the state of Louisiana.

Police reported a person indicated Stuart was selling items on Facebook and never sent the product after being paid.

Police stated they have located over thirty victims across the county.

Stuart’s bond was set at $25,000.00 cash or surety.

