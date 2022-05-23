Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Police reported Monday the arrest of Amanda L. Stuart, 40 of Hannibal, on multiple warrants issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County for deceptive business practices and stealing.

Police stated detectives began an investigation approximately nine months ago after receiving a complaint from a person in the state of Louisiana.

Police reported a person indicated Stuart was selling items on Facebook and never sent the product after being paid.

Police stated they have located over thirty victims across the county.

Stuart’s bond was set at $25,000.00 cash or surety.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.