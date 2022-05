Hospital Report: May 23, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Kenneth W. Bihn, 68, formerly of Carthage, IL., of Hannibal, MO., passed away May 22 at Beth Haven Nursing Home of Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Susan Bauer, age 66, of Quincy, died on May 20. in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Barbara Ann Siemens, 86, of Quincy, IL, passed away May 19 in her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Marsha J. Taylor, age 71, of Payson, died May 19 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Lee Michael Fenton, age 43, of Quincy, died May 17 in his home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Dustin & Megan Huber of Camp Point, IL...boy

Abin Cherian & Amber Shupe of Beach Park, IL and Ursa, IL...girl

