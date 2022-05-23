Advertisement

King Park dog park set to open next month

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD (WGEM) - A long-awaited Pittsfield dog park is about a month away from its grand opening on June 25. The $17,500 King’s Park dog park project, funded by the Rotary Club of Pike County, is going through the final finishing stages.

The dog park is replacing the deteriorated tennis courts in King’s Park.

The remaining stages include installing water and electric lines, which they are currently working on, and replacing the old fence.

“We do have additional funds that are needed,” said Pike County Rotary Club President-elect Michael Jennings. “We are looking for a Fido station and some benches for the owners to be able to relax while the dogs are playing.”

Jennings said when the project hit a lull, the Pike County Rotary Club took over.

“We decided it was time to move in and help,” Jennings said.

