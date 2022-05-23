Kroc Center to offer summer camp

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Kroc Center announced Monday it will be holding its annual Camp Kroc Summer Day Camp.

The camp starts on June 6 and ends on August 12. It takes place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Camp Kroc is offered to kids in grades Kindergarten up to sixth grade. They are also offering counselor training for kids in grades seventh through twelfth.

Camp Kroc is offering a supervised clean, safe and caring environment for students.

Campers are provided with a variety of activities including swimming, playing at the park, hanging out in the game room, music classes, interactive bible lessons, and sports or games in the gym. Campers also get to enjoy weekly educational field trips.

“Camp Kroc is a great way for kids to remain active during the summer months,” stated Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon. “We have so many great activities planned each week. We enjoy facilitating activities the children are interested in and love to do while also providing opportunities to learn about new subjects and try new activities.”

The cost for Camp Kroc is $120 a week for Kroc Center Members and $150 a week for non-members. Scholarships and discounts are being offered to those who qualify.

Parents and guardians will need to visit The Kroc Center for the first week of registration; after registering at the facility, additional weeks can be purchased online at KrocQuincy.org.

If you’d like to know more about Camp Kroc, please email Jakin at jakin.logsdon@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.