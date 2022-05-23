Advertisement

More rain looks likely

Some thunderstorms but nothing severe
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures will continue to be slightly below normal for daytime highs through Tuesday. We are also tracking the potential for a pretty good shot at some rain showers for the region. It will take a while for the rain showers to get going as the storm system approaches from the Southwest. We should stay dry for most of the day on Tuesday but Tuesday night there’s nearly a 100% chance of rain for the region. Those showers will continue through part of the day on Wednesday before exiting the area overnight Wednesday night. This will not be a rain that starts and just doesn’t stop it will be intermittent. At this time it would appear as if the region would see about a half inch of rainfall. There will be some areas that see 3/4 of an inch up to an inch but predominantly a half inch would be a good bet. Once the rain exits the area on Thursday we are going to be in for a nice warm up for the holiday weekend. At this time we expect to see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the Memorial Day weekend.

